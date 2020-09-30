Avinashi GH closed after staff test positive

The government hospital at Avinashi in Tiruppur district was closed for fumigation on Monday after six medical personnel, including the chief medical officer, tested positive for COVID-19.

The 43-year-old chief medical officer, four nurses, and a lab technician tested positive on Monday, following which the Avinashi Town Panchayat officials closed the hospital, Health Department sources said on Tuesday. Swab samples were lifted from 34 other medical personnel working in the hospital.

At the time of closure, the hospital had no in-patients as the doctors were dealing with mostly out-patients, sources said.

While the chief medical officer was admitted to Government IRT Perundurai Medical College Hospital in Erode, the five others were sent to the COVID-19 Care Centre, set up on the premises of a private college in Avinashi, as they were asymptomatic.

The hospital will likely be reopened on Wednesday.