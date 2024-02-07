GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Aviation school established

February 07, 2024 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau

The Global School of Aviation, in collaboration with Gulf Aviation Academy, Bahrain, was launched on Tuesday. Courses in airport management, hospitality and other related topics will be offered. The partnership will help the school design and deliver courses. Global has also partnered with Bags Ground Services, Thailand for training and internship programmes. The school’s chief executive officer Shriram Iyengar said post-Covid-19 job opportunities in the aviation sector had risen and required qualified and skilled people.  The company’s spokesperson Sarita Singh said the school with cutting-edge technology in aviation space would filter and train the best students and offer placement opportunities. 

