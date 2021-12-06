Tamil Nadu

AVF to hold Vedic Wisdom Festival online on Dec. 11, 12

A virtual Vedic Wisdom Festival will be held on December 11 and 12 by the Aarsha Vidya Foundation (AVF).

A press release said the fourth edition of the event looks at how traditional knowledge can help as the world seeks to find its equilibrium in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Aarsha Vidya Foundation founder Swami Brahmavidananda Saraswati was quoted as saying, “The aim is to provide authentic knowledge on what the Vedic tradition is about, especially in today’s world when there is so much confusion regarding Hinduism and the Vedas.”

For registration and details visit https://www.vedicwisdomfestival.in


