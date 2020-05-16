Avadi civic body to distribute masks to slum dwellers

CHENNAI

16 May 2020

The municipality is planning to reach out to 70,000 people

Avadi Municipal Corporation plans to distribute masks to residents in 60 slums in a few days.

As part of its awareness campaign, the Corporation is planning to reach out to 70,000 residents in slums. Each resident will be provided with two masks. Moreover, the civic body has been distributing ‘kabasura kudineer’, the herbal concoction to 1.20 lakh households in Avadi periodically at their doorsteps.

The corporation has reported 115 COVID-19 cases so far. Half of the cases were traced to the Koyambedu market cluster, according to officials. In a bid to control the pandemic, officials of the civic body also held a meeting with the traders and shop owners in the locality.

N.Ravichandran, Avadi Municipal Corporation Commissioner, said there were about 500 shops in the Corporation. The owners were asked insist that customers maintain physical distancing and follow other norms like wearing face masks and using sanitiser, as a preventive measure. Those who were found violating the norms would be levied fine and also face cancellation of licence.

The civic body collected a fine of about ₹2 lakh from residents and shops for flouting the rules. “We have closed down common markets and encourage vegetable sales through 50 mobile shops,” he said.

With the increase in the number of cases, it hasdalso stepped up disinfection through 19 vehicles across Avadi, he added.