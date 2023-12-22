A.V. Anoop becomes new chairman of India Eurasian Trade Council

December 22, 2023 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

A.V. Anoop has been appointed as the Chairman of the India Eurasian Trade Council (IETC). He is the Managing Director of the AVA Group of Companies, the manufacturer of Medimix ayurvedic soaps. According to a statement, his appointment took place at a conference that was attended by Askar Zholchubekovich Beshimov, Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic in India. The Chairman of the India Eurasian Trade Conference has announced a business delegation to Kyrgyzstan and Russia in March 2024 to explore trade opportunities.

