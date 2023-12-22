ADVERTISEMENT

A.V. Anoop becomes new chairman of India Eurasian Trade Council

December 22, 2023 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

He is the Managing Director of the AVA Group of Companies, the manufacturer of Medimix ayurvedic soaps

The Hindu Bureau

A.V. Anoop | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

A.V. Anoop has been appointed as the Chairman of the India Eurasian Trade Council (IETC). He is the Managing Director of the AVA Group of Companies, the manufacturer of Medimix ayurvedic soaps. According to a statement, his appointment took place at a conference that was attended by Askar Zholchubekovich Beshimov, Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic in India. The Chairman of the India Eurasian Trade Conference has announced a business delegation to Kyrgyzstan and Russia in March 2024 to explore trade opportunities.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US