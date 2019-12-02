Auxilium College observes World AIDS Day

The Department of Social Work, Auxilium College, Gandhi Nagar joined global efforts to prevent new HIV infections, increase HIV awareness and knowledge and support those living with HIV.

The NSS members of the college were actively involved in creating public awareness on the significance of the day along with the Department of Social Work. The college students conducted a rally to sensitise the public on AIDS.

The rally was inaugurated by Regina Mary, the principal of the college.

She said that it is the duty of each and every individual to raise awareness about AIDS and spread of the HIV virus. She exhorted students to take an active role in the communities to care and support for people living with HIV and AIDS.

The rally, covering Gandhi Nagar Road was led by Ruby Martin, HoD of the Department of Social Work. Gayathri Jayakumar, NSS Coordinator. Sharmi Althaf, assistant professor, J. Saranya, assistant professor and Elavarasi, assistant professor of the Department of Social Work, were among the participants, who organised the event.

Sub-Inpector, Viruthampattu Police Station, Narayanan, and other police officials were present.