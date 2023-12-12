HamberMenu
Health Minister launches initiative to distribute medicines by autorickshaws in flood-hit areas

As many as 50 autorickshaws will go around some of the most-affected areas, says Ma. Subramanian

December 12, 2023 10:20 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

 

The Health department launched distribution of non-allopathic medicines through autorickshaws in flood-affected areas on Tuesday. 

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian who commissioned the initiative said people would be offered Kabasura Kudineer concoction and free packets of the powder. As many as 50 autorickshaws would go around some of the most affected areas, such as the localities on the banks of the Adyar river, including Saidapet, Virugambakkam and Velachery, besides areas in Chengalpattu such as Sholinganallur, Pallikaranai, Madipakkam, Ullagaram and Puzhudhivakkam. Such autorickshaws would be deployed in Madhurvoyal as well, he said.  

In the five constituencies of Saidapet, Virugambakkam, Sholinganallur, Velachery and Madhuravoyal, 10 auto rickshaws will be deployed for the purpose, he said. The department had collaborated with the Indian Medical Practitioners’ Co-operative Pharmacy and Stores for the purpose, he explained. 

Meanwhile, Indian systems of medicines were available in the 1,542 Siddha medical centres. In primary health centres, district headquarter hospitals and medical college hospitals, Siddha medicines to treat fever, cold and cough, and mud sores have been provided, the Minister added. Medicines worth ₹45 lakh has been made available.  

Mr. Subramanian said the Tamil Nadu State AIDS Control Society had been presented the ‘Best Performing State’ award by the Union government. The officials would present the award to the Chief Minister in a couple of days, he added.  

