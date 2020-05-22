Tamil Nadu

Autorickshaws can ply in Tamil Nadu from Saturday, except in Chennai and containment zones

File photograph used for representational purposes only

File photograph used for representational purposes only   | Photo Credit: S. James

Only one passenger will be allowed per vehicle, and the operating times will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., a statement from Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said

The Tamil Nadu government has permitted autorickshaws and cycle rickshaws to ply from Saturday in the State, excluding the Greater Chennai Police limits and COVID-19 containment zones.

Only one passenger will be allowed and the running time will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., according to an official statement from Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Friday.

The drivers should have sanitizers for use by passengers, and both the drivers and passengers must compulsorily wear masks, it added.

The vehicles should be sanitised at least three times daily and the drivers should regularly wash their hands with soap, the statement said.

The Chief Minister also requested people to extend full support and co-ordination for measures taken by the government.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 22, 2020 12:43:32 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/autorickshaws-can-ply-in-tamil-nadu-from-saturday-except-in-chennai-and-containment-zones/article31648338.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY