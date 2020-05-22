Autorickshaws can ply in Tamil Nadu from Saturday, except in Chennai and containment zones

The Tamil Nadu government has permitted autorickshaws and cycle rickshaws to ply from Saturday in the State, excluding the Greater Chennai Police limits and COVID-19 containment zones.

Only one passenger will be allowed and the running time will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., according to an official statement from Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Friday.

The drivers should have sanitizers for use by passengers, and both the drivers and passengers must compulsorily wear masks, it added.

The vehicles should be sanitised at least three times daily and the drivers should regularly wash their hands with soap, the statement said.

The Chief Minister also requested people to extend full support and co-ordination for measures taken by the government.