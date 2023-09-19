Autorickshaw fares will be revised within 12 weeks, Tamil Nadu government tells Madras High Court

September 19, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday informed the Madras High Court that it shall revise the autorickshaw fares for Chennai metropolitan area as well as all other districts in the State within 12 weeks. It said the Transport Commissioner had sent a proposal in accordance with the recommendations made by a fare revision committee.

Government Pleader P. Muthukumar informed Chief Justice S.V. Gangapurwala and Justice P.D. Audikesavalu that in the previous round of litigation, the High Court had in April 2022 directed the government to create a mechanism through which fluctuation in fuel prices get reflected in the fare that could be collected by autorickshaw drivers.

Accordingly, the Transport Commissioner constituted a fare revision committee under the chairmanship of Joint Commissioner (Enforcement) to hear the suggestions and peruse the representations made by various trade unions representing the autorickshaw drivers and consumer welfare bodies interested in ensuring fair price fixation.

The committee also took into account the fares being charged in other States in the multiple sittings conducted by it and submitted its recommendations to the Transport Commissioner who, in turn, forwarded a proposal for fare revision to the State government. The proposal was now at an advanced stage of consideration by the government, the GP said.

He also submitted the government would take a final decision on the issue within 12 weeks. The judges accepted the submission and disposed of a public interest litigation petition filed by advocate S.V. Ramamoorthy for fixation of revised fares as directed by the High Court last year on an earlier PIL petition filed by him.

The Bench led by Chief Justice Gangapurwala made it clear that after the government fixed the revised fares, any aggrieved party could approach the court to express their grievance in accordance with law.