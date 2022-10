ADVERTISEMENT

An autorickshaw driver was found murdered with his throat slit in a banana plantation at Ramapuram here on Monday. The police identified the deceased as K. Sivamani, 37, of Sathankuppam.

A local resident, who noticed the body, alerted the police. The body was sent to the Cuddalore Government General Hospital for post-mortem. The Thirupathiripuliyur police have registered a case of murder and launched a probe.