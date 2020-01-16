Autorickshaw driver murdered in Vellore

An autorickshaw driver, Bharath, 30, of Kansalpet, Senpakkam, in Vellore was attacked with sharp weapons by unidentified assailants on Wednesday. He succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital later in the day.

Police sources said he was walking near his house when some persons attacked him with sharp weapons. He was injured on his head and neck. Bleeding profusely, he was rushed to a private hospital in Vellore, where he died.

Vellore North Police sent his body for post-mortem at the Government Medical College Hospital in Adukkamparai. A case has been registered and police have launched a search for the assailants. They suspect that the reason for the murder could have been previous enmity.

It may recalled that another auto driver R. Ayyappan was killed by assailants in Thottapalayam area on Monday. A police officer said the identity of the gang members was not yet established, and they are on the look out for the suspects.