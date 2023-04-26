Automation Expo South inaugurated

April 26, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

S. Madumathi, Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Small Industries Development Corporation Ltd. (Tansidco), on Wednesday inaugurated the three-day Automation Expo South event in Chennai, organised by Mumbai-based IED Communications.

Automation was transforming the industrial world and Tamil Nadu is no exception. The expo will benefit the local industries in terms of new product launches and the opportunities to understand the technologies from the vendors. It will help industries negotiate the uncertainties in business more efficiently, caused by events beyond human control, Ms. Madumathi said.

Automation was the need of the hour for industries looking to modernise and scale up production, M. Arokiaswamy, Chairman and Managing Director, IED Communications Ltd, said. The company announced the India Automation Challenge 2023, a prestigious platform for engineering students to showcase their skills and compete for cash prizes up to ₹1,00,000.

ADVERTISEMENT