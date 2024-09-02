GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Automatic number plate recognition cameras to strengthen 14 inter-State checkposts of Coimbatore district

Several incidents of criminals escaping to Kerala after committing offences in Coimbatore district have been reported in the past; the data from ANPR cameras will help the police in a big way in investigations, says Rural SP K. Karthikeyan

Updated - September 02, 2024 06:27 pm IST

Published - September 02, 2024 06:23 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Wilson Thomas
Wilson Thomas
At present, the checkposts along the Tamil Nadu – Kerala border in Coimbatore district have normal surveillance cameras.

At present, the checkposts along the Tamil Nadu – Kerala border in Coimbatore district have normal surveillance cameras. | Photo Credit: File Photo

In a move to step up security at inter-State borders, authorities have planned to install automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras at all the 14 checkposts along the Tamil Nadu – Kerala border in Coimbatore district.

Coimbatore District (Rural) Superintendent of Police K. Karthikeyan said District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati had approved a proposal to install ANPR cameras at the 14 checkposts.

T.N.-Kerala border stretch of NH 544 continues to be preferred turf of highway robbers, carjackers

“At present, these checkposts have normal surveillance cameras. Once ANPR cameras are installed, they will capture registration numbers of all the vehicles passing through the checkposts. This data will help the police in a big way in investigations,” he said.

The 14 checkposts are located at Walayar, Velanthavalam, Meenakshipuram, Gopalapuram, Semmanampathy, Veerappagoundanur, Nadupuni, Zamin Kaliapuram, Vadakkukadu, Anaikatti, Melbavi, Mulli, Gopanari and Malakkappara. While Malakkappara is situated on Valparai – Chalakudy Road that links Thrissur district of Kerala, all the other checkposts are located on roads connecting Palakkad district of the neighbouring State.

Several incidents of criminals escaping to Kerala after committing offences, including highway robbery and carjacking, in Coimbatore district have been reported in the past. Many such incidents have been reported on the Salem - Kochi Highway, in which criminals escaped to Kerala via Walayar inter-State checkpost. Similarly, incidents of persons escaping to Tamil Nadu via Coimbatore, after committing crimes in Kerala, have also been reported.

Coimbatore’s Salem-Kochi highway turns dumping ground for healthcare facilities in Kerala

Mr. Karthikeyan said the plan was to install ANPR cameras at 14 inter-State checkposts in the first phase. The second phase would cover inter-district checkposts. All the checkposts between the jurisdiction of the district police and Coimbatore city police would be covered in the third phase.

The ANPR cameras will also help authorities curb incidents of illegal transportation of minerals from Tamil Nadu to Kerala and solid waste from Kerala to Tamil Nadu.

Coimbatore District Police launch camera-mounted patrol vehicles

Strengthening highway patrol

The SP said efforts were being made to map places that were known to be hotspots of crimes along the Salem – Kochi highway, where highway patrol would be intensified. After mapping the hotspots, the highway patrol units would be deployed in such strategic locations.

