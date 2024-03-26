Automated signages at black spots on Chennai-Bengaluru highway to prevent accidents

March 26, 2024 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - VELLORE

Automated signages through small LED projectors have been installed at black spots, known for fatal accidents, between Walajah town in Ranipet and Tirupattur district on Chennai-Bengaluru Highway (NH 44) to prevent accidents during nights.

Officials of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), which executed the work, said that at present, warning signages on metal boards along the stretch were available to caution motorists during day-time.

However, the stretch does not have such warning signages especially during night when frequent accidents are reported. “The initiative, which is being taken for the first time, will help save lives on the highways. The stimulated signages alert motorists while driving at nights on the highway,” said an NHAI official.

Installation of automated signages on the busy highway, which is used by 1.2 lakh motorists every day, assumes importance due to the location of habitations along the route, resulting in frequent jaywalking. Of a total 148 km between Walajah toll gate and Krishnagiri, the Chennai-Bengaluru Highway has concrete median only for around 30 km and the remaining portion of the stretch has steel median. “During the nights, we suddenly notice people crossing the stretch through the gaps in the steel median. Such automated signatures also help us to be on alert,” said K. Subash, a motorist.

As part of the initiative, small automated LED projectors have been fixed on electric lamp poles on the median in both directions of the stretch. These LED projectors will reflect signs like ‘go slow’, ‘don’t drink and drive’ and ‘obey traffic rules’ at the centre of the carriageway.

Each projector has been fixed at a distance of 25 metres from each other. The projectors were installed at 13 black spots on the stretch, covering Ranipet, Vellore and Tirupattur districts. Some of the spots include Walajah (Ranipet), Konavattam and Melmanoor near the rehabilitation camp for Sri Lankan Tamils in Vellore, Pachakuppam, Velakalnatham and Valayambattu bridge in Tirupattur.

Automated projectors will run on power supplied to the lamp poles by respective local bodies. The new device will function between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. when street lights are operated.

At present, the stretch has around 1,800 street light poles between Walaja toll gate to Krishanagiri district. To ensure safety of road users, underpasses and foot overbridges are under construction especially near black spots on the stretch.

