Auto driver dies in accident

An auto driver was killed on the spot after he and a 17-year-old son fell off a flyover when a car rammed the autorickshaw on Sunday morning. Four other passengers in the auto sustained injuries.

According to police, Ramu (37), a resident of Salavanpet, was travelling in the autorickshaw with his family members – wife Shobha (36), children Yogamurthy (17), Mythili (15), Mohan (12), and adopted son Manoj Kumar (12). They were travelling to a theme park at Arcot. Manikandan (27), a resident of Agravaram in Kosapet was driving the autorickshaw. When the auto climbed the bridge on NH48 near the Collector office, a high-end car hit it from behind.

Tossed out

In the impact, Manikandan and Yogamurthy were thrown off the bridge. Manikandan died on the spot while Yogamurthy was grievously injured.

Yogamurthy was rushed to the Government Vellore Medical College Hospital at Adukkamparai.

Police arrested Abishek Upadhyay (23), driver of the car who was going to Mahabalipuram from Karnataka.