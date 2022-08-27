Autism centre launched at SRM Institute of Science and Technology

ADVERTISEMENT

SRM Institute of Science and Technology has commissioned a new facility for children with autism. The Autism Centre of Excellence will offer all services required by children with autism spectrum disorders.

The Institute’s founder chairman T.R. Paarivendhar inaugurated the facility recently. Established by the College of Occupational Therapy, it aims to provide speech therapy, special education and clinical psychology with an emphasis on integrating them in mainstream schools and enabling them to live independently in the community.

The institute has also launched a sensory garden as part of therapy for the children. Till date 5,000 autistic children have benefited, institute officials said. Currently around 160 children are receiving therapy at the institute.