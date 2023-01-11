ADVERTISEMENT

‘Authoritarianism and disinformation are challenges young journalists must prepare to face’

January 11, 2023 12:51 am | Updated 12:51 am IST - CHENNAI

‘Orchestrated disinformation seems to be a major political resource for political parties of the right, chauvinistic groups, semi-fascistic elements’

The Hindu Bureau

N. Ram, Director, The Hindu Publishing Group, and other dignitaries during the event in Loyola College on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

The democratic functions and values of journalism have come under pressure and, from time to time, they have come under threat and assault, said N. Ram, Director of The Hindu Publishing Group, at an event held at Loyola College, Chennai.

“Some of this has to do with the economics of the news media in the digital age but as significant is the challenge our democratic craft faces from authoritarian rulers. These are challenges that everyone entering the field of professional journalism must prepare to face,” said Mr. Ram.

The Loyola College (Autonomous), in association with the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation, has launched a free course for degree-holders aged 20-25.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Hundred students have been enrolled in the first batch of the six-month-long Certificate Program in Applied Journalism (CAJ).

Mr. Ram, in his address to the students, said, “Journalism, while being a professional pursuit, is not value neutral. It is premised on such principles as truth-telling, freedom and independence, fairness and justice, humaneness, and working in the public interest, for the social good.”

Highlighting the threat of disinformation in today’s digital age, Mr. Ram said orchestrated disinformation seems to be a major political resource for political parties of the right, chauvinistic groups, semi-fascist elements, and in general the practitioners of hate, especially communal hate, for political gain.

Rev. A. Thomas, Principal, Loyola, said the CAJ would help students become extraordinary journalists. Rev. B. Jeyaraj, Secretary; P. Elayaperumal, Project Head, CAJ; and M. Malini, Director, Kaushal Kendra, Loyola, also took part.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US