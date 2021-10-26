Author Sandeepika’s first audio book ‘Adipatta Puli’ is set in Coimbatore

Coimbatore

26 October 2021 16:03 IST

The crime thriller recalls the twin bomb blasts that shook Coimbatore in 1998

A crime thriller that recalls the twin bomb blasts of Coimbatore in 1998 forms the narrative in author Sandeepika’s Adipatta Puli, written exclusively for audio in Tamil. It is now available on Storytel and is narrated by Saki.

“It is my first attempt in crime and also an audio story format,” says author C V Varadarajan who writes under the pen name Sandeepika. The 66-year-old author, who did his engineering at Government College of Technology in Coimbatore, says it was an opportunity to revisit his college days spent in the city and come up with a storyline based on the bombings.

While studying, he has published stories in popular Tamil magazines like Kalaimagal, Kalki and Ananda Vikatan. “I have published 18 stories in Tamil, mostly short stories and novellas. After retirement, I started blogging in English and Tamil on topics like relationships, family values, and epics to keep my passion for writing going.”

Author Sandeepika | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

When storytel approached him to write a story and gave three themes, he chose the thriller genre as it was something new.

“I enjoyed writing this story, because in my 45 years of writing experience, this is the first crime thriller I have ever written. As an audio book, I had to ensure that the story keeps the listeners hooked right from the start. The story begins with the twin blasts. The dialogues and conversations that follow highlight the emotions. I had to keep the listener in mind and that he shouldn’t feel bored after listening to a few lines of the story.”

Audio books is a giant leap says the author who gears up for his next one titled Buswana Kadhal Kadhai.

Adipatta Puli runs for 50 minutes and is available on Storytel.