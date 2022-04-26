AUT welcomes Bill enabling govt to appoint V-Cs

April 26, 2022 10:49 IST

It will end dual power centres in Higher Education Department, it says

The Association of University Teachers has welcomed the State government’s Bill to appoint Vice-Chancellors.

The Bill would pave way for development of Higher Education Department and end the dual power centres, it said. The Governor/Chancellor had on his own called for a conference of University Vice-Chancellors, ignoring the State Higher Education Minister. This was against the State government’s education policy, the AUT charged.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Such acts would only lead to stagnation of the department. Moreover, the appointment of V-Cs by the Governor had raised several questions, it added.