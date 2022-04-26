AUT welcomes Bill enabling govt to appoint V-Cs
It will end dual power centres in Higher Education Department, it says
The Association of University Teachers has welcomed the State government’s Bill to appoint Vice-Chancellors.
The Bill would pave way for development of Higher Education Department and end the dual power centres, it said. The Governor/Chancellor had on his own called for a conference of University Vice-Chancellors, ignoring the State Higher Education Minister. This was against the State government’s education policy, the AUT charged.
Such acts would only lead to stagnation of the department. Moreover, the appointment of V-Cs by the Governor had raised several questions, it added.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.