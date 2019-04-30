AUT wants universities to revoke fee hike

The Association of University Teachers has threatened that it would launch a movement against fee hike and for various services by State universities when the next academic year begins.

Currently, the admission process is on in all colleges. The AUT central executive committee, which met on Sunday, condemned the hike saying it would “shut the doors of collegiate education and university education to rural poor students [those] belonging to backward and SC, ST communities.” The association said State universities had not consulted teachers and student organisations on the fee hike.

The AUT appealed to the Chief Minister to withdraw FIRs and transfer orders against teachers and employees who participated in the JACTO-GEO protest earlier this year. The Higher Education department should issue appropriate orders/proceedings to grant the grade pay hike to qualified college teachers who have been denied the benefits for several years, it said.

The Tamil Nadu State Council for Higher Education should appoint a secretary and make the body functional, said AUT general secretary M.S. Bala Murugan.