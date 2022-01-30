AUT demands better academic ambiance in aided colleges in Tamil Nadu

It has raised several issues concerning Bharathidasan and Bharathiar universities

The Association of University Teachers’ central executive committee has resolved to push for better academic ambiance in various aided colleges in the State.

The committee which met on Saturday raised several issues in Bharathidasan and Bharathiar Universities besides seeking resolution for certain long pending issues in colleges affiliated to the University of Madras as well.

The AUT has demanded immediate election to the Pachaiyappa’s Trust Board which administers six aided colleges. The administration in none of the colleges, three in Chennai, two in Kancheepuram and one in Cuddalore, has “responsible administration in tune with the T.N. Private Colleges (Regulation) Act, 1976”, the AUT said.

It has called for implementing the career advancement scheme for 64 teachers appointed in 2016 in Bharathiar University. The committee has also called for an inquiry into the online MBA programme of the Bharathidasan University through private educational companies in violation of the University Grants Commission regulations.

The committee has urged the Higher Education Department to take over the financial burden of the salary payment of the temporary teaching and non-teaching staff in the 10 constituent colleges of Bharathidasan University.

It has also urged the UGC to extend the exemption date for teachers to participate in orientation and refresher courses, mandatory for award of career advancement.

Association president P. Thirunavukkarasu has appealed to the Higher Education Department “to rein in habitually erring” aided college managements and streamline the administration at the offices of the director and regional joint directors of collegiate education.