AUT calls for regulation of self-financing colleges in T.N.

The Association of University Teachers has written to the Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiaan seeking career advancement scheme (CAS) benefits for eligible teachers in aided colleges.

While government college teachers had received their CAS benefits, those from self-financing colleges were yet to receive the same. Some private colleges are yet to send details to the Directorate of Collegiate Education on teachers eligible for getting CAS benefits, said association president M.S. Bala Murugan.

The association has called for amending the Tamil Nadu Private Colleges Regulation Act of 1976, pointing out that the rules were outdated. The Act was made when there were no private colleges. But, in the past 30 years many self-financing colleges have come up that need to be regulated.

Self-financing colleges must be reined in from demanding exorbitant fees, Mr. Bala Murugan said. The AUT wants the government to establish a fee fixation committee for self-financing programmes offered by aided and self-financing private colleges. Students suffer as the colleges fix exorbitant tuition fee with impunity, he said.

The AUT also raised the issue of non-payment of salaries of teachers appointed on hourly basis in constituent colleges under Bharathidasan University. On Tuesday, the Higher Education Secretary, K. Gopal, held a regional stakeholders’ consultation meeting in Tiruchirappalli.