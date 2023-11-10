Austrian film festival to commence next week

November 10, 2023 11:32 pm | Updated 11:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

Austrian Film Festival 2023 will be organised on November 16 and 17 in Chennai at Alliance Française of Madras. Three films — How I taught myself to be a child, More than just enemies, and Cafe electric — will be screened as part of the festival, which is organised by Indo Cine Appreciation Foundation (ICAF) in partnership between Austrian Embassy in New Delhi, Austrian Film Commission and Honorary Consulate of Austria in Chennai.

The festival will be inaugurated by Rama Rajagopalan, Consular Officer, Honorary Consulate of Austria in Chennai in the presence of Ravi Kottarakkara, president, Film Federation of India and South Indian Film Chamber of Commerce, Sivan Kannan, president, ICAF and cinema artiste Vinodhini.

