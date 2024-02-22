ADVERTISEMENT

Australia will be an ‘Innovation Partner Country’ at Tamil Nadu’s Umagine 2024

February 22, 2024 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Australia will be an ‘Innovation Partner Country’ for Umagine 2024 hosted by the Tamil Nadu government’s Information Technology and Digital Services Department.

Australia will have a strong presence with Amber-Jade Sanderson, Western Australia’s Minister for Health and Mental Health, attending along with a delegation of more than 20 businesses and educational organisations from Western Australia. As in 2023, Western Australia will also be a State partner at the Umagine summit being held in Chennai on 23-24 February 2024, according to a statement.

“Innovation will be key to our countries realising their economic goals. We have complementary economies and can work together to achieve them. Australia will have an exclusive pavilion at the event,” said Australian Consul-General Silai Zaki.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Australian Government, through the Consulate-General Chennai and in partnership with the state of Western Australia, will highlight Australia’s strengths in the advanced technology, innovation and education sector at the Australian pavilion.

The Australia-India Innovation Network is a priority project of the Australian Government delivered by the Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade) that aims to increase the number of Australian technology companies accessing the rapidly growing digital sector in India.

Reena Rajan, Regional Director Marketing for Australian AI digital healthcare company Annalise.ai, will be speaking as a panelist on ‘Unleashing the Potential of AI in Healthcare for Smarter, safer, and more Personalized Wellness’. The visiting Australian delegation is focused on healthcare skilling that prioritises collaboration with India on digital healthcare.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US