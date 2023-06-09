Australia to take part in Global Investors’ Meet, 2024

June 09, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - Chennai

Outgoing Australian High Commissioner to India Barry O’Farrell on Friday said Australia would be represented at the Global Investors’ Meet, to be held in Tamil Nadu in January 2024.

During his visit to Chennai, he told The Hindu that Australia, which had some of the largest pension funds in Asia, was looking for investments in other countries as it had outgrown local investments. He said such pension funds, which expect a steady rate of return in the long run, may find potential in investing in Tamil Nadu, which recorded a 14% growth in its Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) in 2022-23.

Noting that two Australian universities had decided to open their campuses in GIFT City in Gujarat, he said he had raised this with the Tamil Nadu government as the incentives the two universities had for opening their campuses in Gujarat might be available in Tamil Nadu as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. O’Farrell also met Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi, a few ministers and MPs from Tamil Nadu on Friday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.