HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Australia to be Innovation Partner for Umagine summit

February 04, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Sarah Kirlew, Australia’s Consul-General for South India, and Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan inaugurating the Australia Day celebrations in Chennai on Saturday.

Sarah Kirlew, Australia’s Consul-General for South India, and Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan inaugurating the Australia Day celebrations in Chennai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Australia will join with Tamil Nadu as an innovation partner for the inaugural Umagine summit to be held in March, said Sarah Kirlew, Australia’s Consul-General for South India.

“Australia is committed to expanding cooperation and growth between our technology and innovation sectors and we recognise the strengths of Tamil Nadu in this field. We hope to encourage collaboration between our start-up sectors and see more two-way technology investment,” she said at the Australia Day function.

Ms. Kirlew said: “The entry into force of our Free Trade Agreement, the Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) is enhancing two-way trade and we see significant potential for growth.”

The Australian Consulate-General for South India celebrated major achievements in the bilateral relationship over the past three years at the Australia Day function.

Tamil Nadu Minister for Finance Palanivel Thiaga Rajan was the chief guest and he delivered an address on the potential for Australia-Tamil Nadu relations.

Related Topics

Chennai / Australia

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.