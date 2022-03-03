Australia keen on furthering ties with Tamil Nadu, says High Commissioner

Briefs Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on the country’s growing presence in the State

Australian High Commissioner to India Barry O’ Farrell called on Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the State Secretariat on Wednesday. He was accompanied by Consul General for South India, Sarah Kirlew.

Mr. Farrell briefed Mr. Stalin on Australia’s growing presence in Tamil Nadu, including education links and shared interests in maritime security, and proposed ways to further the bilateral relationship through new initiatives announced by the Australian Government for India. He said Australia was keen on further initiatives in the economic relationship, especially in education and energy.

They also met State Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan and Minister for Minorities Welfare and Non-Resident Tamil Welfare, Gingee Masthan.

Mr. Farrell told The Hindu that they discussed ways in which Australia and Tamil Nadu could identify opportunities for Australian visitors and businesses, and Tamil Nadu investors and businesses in each other’s regions.

“Talking with the Chief Minister and the Finance Minister, it is clear that Tamil Nadu is on an economic growth trajectory. That is where Australia is post-COVID-19. Whilst we are negotiating a trade agreement with India, Australia understands that States are important in rolling out greater economic integration,” he said.

Later in the afternoon, Mr. Farrell announced a Direct Aid Program (DAP) grant of ₹10 lakh to the Pitchandikulam Trust in Auroville. The project will train science teachers from 12 government schools at Tholkappia Poonga, the 58 acre restored urban wetland in the Adyar Creek in Chennai. The project aims to incorporate experiential learning of the environment around the students as part of their existing curriculum. This will help develop awareness of the importance of environmental conservation in the context of tackling climate change, a press release said.