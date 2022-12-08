Australia-India Centre for Energy inaugurated at IIT-Madras energy summit

December 08, 2022 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

The centre will play a pivotal role in the transition efforts of India and Australia with cutting edge research and capacity building outputs by using new and renewable energy technologies

The Hindu Bureau

The Australia-India Centre for Energy (AICE), spearheaded by IIT-Madras jointly with other Indian and Australian premier institutions, was inaugurated on Thursday during an energy summit.

The two-day energy summit is organised by IIT-Madras consortium at IIT-Madras Research Park.

The Australia-India Centre for Energy will play a pivotal role in the transition efforts made by India and Australia, supporting the two nations with cutting edge research and capacity building outputs as we increase the use of new and renewable energy technologies, Ms. Sarah Kirlew, Australian Consul-General for South India, said.

IIT-Madras will be spearheading the Centre from the Indian side in its formative years with Deakin representing Australia. The institution has been one of the strongest educational partners for Australian Universities with over 19 MoUs, including for joint Ph.D programmes, she added.

The bilateral relationship between Australia and India is at an all-time high. “As part of our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, our governments and leaders are working together to ensure a clean and sustainable environment for future generations. The Australian Parliament recently passed the Climate Change Act which demonstrated Australia’s commitment to a stable investment environment for renewable energy and zero emissions technology investment,” Ms. Kirlew said.

Monica Kennedy, Senior Trade and Investment Commissioner, Australian Trade and Investment Commission, pointed out that like India, Australia had embarked on an ambitious agenda for change.

“Our education and research institutions are taking a lead. The technologies we develop must be accompanied by social change — and education provides a significant lever. India-Australia research and development relationships provide a meeting of our esteemed institutions in this agenda and their cooperation underpins opportunity to deliver real change beneficial to us all,” she said.

The key themes for the summit include Energy Efficiency, Economics and Climate Finance, CO2 capture technologies, utilisation and storage, hydrogen economy, renewable integration and storage and transitional energy pathways.

