‘Australia committed to work closely with partners in Asian region to combat maritime crime’

From left to right, Prem Vasudevan (Assistant Director, Joint Agency Task Force), Sarah Kirlew (Australian Consul General for South India), Claire Rees (Commander, Maritime Border Command), Jo Prior (Counsellor, Australian Border Force) and Lieutenant Commander Diju Kanjiraparambil (Australian Liaison Officer, Information Fusion Centre – Indian Ocean region) took part in the meeting. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

August 05, 2022 20:36 IST

Australian Border Force (ABF) Commander Claire Rees participated in the 18th Heads of Asian Coast Guard Agencies Meeting

Australia is committed to working closely with all partners in the Asian region to combat maritime crime, especially the scourge of people smuggling and to prevent vulnerable people from being exploited by people smugglers who have no regard for their welfare," Australian Border Force (ABF) Commander Claire Rees said. A press release from the Australian Consulate-General, Chennai, said Ms. Rees, during her visit to India and Maldives between July 30 and August 12 participated in the 18th Heads of Asian Coast Guard Agencies Meeting (HACGAM) in India and Maldivian Coast Guard and other agencies. "Planned meetings with Australia's strategic partners India, Sri Lanka and the Maldives underpins the strength of such relationships with our regional allies and the capacity for ongoing dialogue and information sharing," the release said

