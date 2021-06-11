Australia announces support

The Australian Consulate-General, Chennai, has come forward to join hands with India in its fight against COVID-19. It announced support to the Christian Medical College Hospital, Vellore, to set up additional beds and CabDost, a social enterprise, to feed the needy in south India.

According to a statement, the Consulate is providing around ₹15 lakh to help set up a 12-bedded ICU facility at the CMC hospital. The consulate is also providing ₹8 lakh to CabDost, a socially-driven tech-based start up working in the financially advisory space and helping taxi drivers.

Sarah Kirlew, Australian Consul General to south India, said Australia was pleased to partner with CMC Vellore and CabDost. “Our funding will help provide essential medical services to those in need, while helping those suffering financially due to the pandemic.”

J.V. Peter, director of CMC Vellore, said the institution thanked Australia for its generous donation.

Yamuna Sastry, founder of CabDost and co-founder of Dvara Money, said, “We at Dvara Money have been working to reach out to the gig economy workers and help them cope with the crisis affecting their livelihoods.” As comprehensive strategic partners, Australia has committed around ₹210 crore to provide critical support to India.