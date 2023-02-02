Austrade signs MoU with Leather Sector Skill Council on training standards

February 02, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade) on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Leather Sector Skill Council to collaborate on Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programmes and introduce Australian training standards in the leather sector.

Leo Bremanis, Trade Commissioner, Austrade, and Rajesh Ratnam, CEO, Leather Sector Skill Council, exchanged copies of the MoU. Sarah Kirlew, Consul-General, Australian Consulate, Chennai; and Sanjay Leekha, Chairman, Council for Leather Exports, were present.

The MoU will be implemented through the Future Skills Initiative team in Austrade India and focus on job roles relating to 3D printing, product design, automation engineering, 3D scanning, computerised stitching machine operations, computerised cutting machine operations, automatic machine programming, AI-driven quality inspection and other areas as agreed to by both the parties.

There will be specific focus on aspects such as sustainability, net zero, industry 4.0, virtual and augmented reality and other applications.

Both partners will seek to facilitate mutual exchange of knowledge related to Technical and Vocational Education and Training in the leather sector.