Austerity, completion of projects before deadline are priorities for officials: CM 

February 02, 2023 11:03 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST - VELLORE

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said on Thursday that financial austerity and completion of projects before deadline should be the priorities for officials.

He chaired a meeting to review the implementation of government schemes in Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai districts after launching the ‘Kala Aaivil Muthalamaichar’ scheme. It is aimed at reviewing the progress of development and welfare projects implemented by the government in districts.

“The funds allotted for the projects should be spent within the financial year. The government comes under criticism if there is any delay in completion of the projects,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the government devised welfare schemes in consultations with officials, elected representatives and experts, keeping public welfare in mind. Huge finances, including public borrowings, were also involved in the execution of schemes. The field officials should remember it while implementing projects. They should work together to ensure growth of all sections. “The Collectors should ensure that public services such as change of pattas, the issuance of community certificates and welfare schemes, are easily available,” he said.

Mr. Stalin said that under ‘Kala Aaivil Muthalamaichar’, the progress of schemes for health, education, rural development, municipal administration, road-building, livelihood development, youth skill development, public infrastructure and child nutrition was reviewed in the four districts. He also got the views of farmers’ representatives, self-help groups and trade bodies in the region. Law and order was also reviewed.

On the occasion, Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan; Minister for Higher Education K. Ponmudy; Minister for PWD E.V. Velu; Minister for Handlooms and Textiles R. Gandhi; Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu; P. Kumaravel Pandian, B. Murugesh, D. Bhaskara Pandian and Amar Kushwaha, the Collectors of Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Ranipet and Tirupattur, respectively; participated.