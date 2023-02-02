HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Austerity, completion of projects before deadline are priorities for officials: CM 

He says the funds allotted for the projects should be spent within the financial year and the government comes under criticism if there is any delay in completion of the projects

February 02, 2023 11:03 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau
CM M.K. Stalin at the meeting to review the implementation of govt. schemes in Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai districts.

CM M.K. Stalin at the meeting to review the implementation of govt. schemes in Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai districts. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said on Thursday that financial austerity and completion of projects before deadline should be the priorities for officials.

He chaired a meeting to review the implementation of government schemes in Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai districts after launching the ‘Kala Aaivil Muthalamaichar’ scheme. It is aimed at reviewing the progress of development and welfare projects implemented by the government in districts.

“The funds allotted for the projects should be spent within the financial year. The government comes under criticism if there is any delay in completion of the projects,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the government devised welfare schemes in consultations with officials, elected representatives and experts, keeping public welfare in mind. Huge finances, including public borrowings, were also involved in the execution of schemes. The field officials should remember it while implementing projects. They should work together to ensure growth of all sections. “The Collectors should ensure that public services such as change of pattas, the issuance of community certificates and welfare schemes, are easily available,” he said.

Mr. Stalin said that under ‘Kala Aaivil Muthalamaichar’, the progress of schemes for health, education, rural development, municipal administration, road-building, livelihood development, youth skill development, public infrastructure and child nutrition was reviewed in the four districts. He also got the views of farmers’ representatives, self-help groups and trade bodies in the region. Law and order was also reviewed.

On the occasion, Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan; Minister for Higher Education K. Ponmudy; Minister for PWD E.V. Velu; Minister for Handlooms and Textiles R. Gandhi; Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu; P. Kumaravel Pandian, B. Murugesh, D. Bhaskara Pandian and Amar Kushwaha, the Collectors of Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Ranipet and Tirupattur, respectively; participated.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.