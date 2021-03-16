Auspicious corners

Tamil NaduVILLUPURAM 16 March 2021 01:08 IST
Updated: 16 March 2021 01:08 IST
Law Minister C.Ve. Shanmugam on Monday kickstarted his campaign in the Villupuram Assembly segment on an “auspicious” note.
With the belief that for any activity to meet with success, it should begin from the “eaasana moola” (the northeast direction), Mr. Shanmugam visited Keezhperumbakkam before formally inaugurating his campaign. He prayed at the shrine of Draupadi Amman, seeking her blessings to retain the constituency in the April 6 election.
