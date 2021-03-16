Tamil Nadu

Auspicious corners

Law Minister C.Ve. Shanmugam on Monday kickstarted his campaign in the Villupuram Assembly segment on an “auspicious” note.

With the belief that for any activity to meet with success, it should begin from the “eaasana moola” (the northeast direction), Mr. Shanmugam visited Keezhperumbakkam before formally inaugurating his campaign. He prayed at the shrine of Draupadi Amman, seeking her blessings to retain the constituency in the April 6 election.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 16, 2021 1:11:05 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/auspicious-corners/article34078649.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY