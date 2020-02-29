Auroville Horse Tournament gets under way

The Auroville Horse Tournament 2020 got under way on Friday with the winners spotted in the initial rounds of competitions in dressage and jumping.

The Red Earth Riding School (RERS), which is the host of the three-day event, swept the medium dressage events winning first three spots.

In the 70 cm jumping event (open category), Chennai Equitation Centre bagged first two spots with the other two going to RERS.

The 70 cm jumping event (16 years and below) category saw Equine Dreams emerging on top. The Embassy International Riding School took second and fourth spots while Madras School of Equitation finished third. Chennai Equitation Centre topped the 100 cm jumping event with Madras School of Equitation taking second spot and Embassy International Riding School bagging third and fourth places. Over the course of the event, about 60 horses and riders will compete in various events.

On Saturday, dressage events will conclude and leave the field for show jumpers to attempt higher courses.

The final phase will feature 105 cm and 120-130 cm course and a fast-paced 85 cm relay for young and adult riders besides a four-bar jumping event where the heights will increase progressively with successful completion of each round, until only the winning horse and rider remain in the fray.