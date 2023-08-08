Auroville can contribute towards providing solutions to global challenges: President Murmu

August 08, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said as India stood poised to lead the world in providing lasting solutions to global challenges, the Auroville community could greatly contribute towards this endeavour.

In her special address at the plenary session of a conference hosted in Auroville on “Aspiring for Supermind in the City of Evolving Consciousness”, the President said India occupies the high table among nations in the contemporary world.

Ms. Murmu recalled Sri Aurobindo’s significant speech on India’s Independence where he outlined his dreams for the country and humanity, of passing on India’s spiritual gift to the world which was turning towards it with hope. The message of India goes beyond economic and technological spheres. India’s message of ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’ or ‘Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam’ reflects the ideals propagated by Sri Aurobindo.

The modern-day world needs to deeply understand the concepts of unity, peace and harmony. These concepts involved not only human beings but all living beings, nature and the entire universe, Ms. Murmu said.

“I would like to convey an important message to the residents of Auroville and all men and women of goodwill from across India and the world gathered here. The good work that you are doing attains greater significance in the context of India’s onward march into the ‘Amrit Kaal’”, the President said.

Auroville was the vision of Sri Aurobindo which was translated into reality by the Mother. Their teachings and philosophy continued to inspire and guide millions of seekers worldwide, she said.

Ms. Murmu said she considered herself to be a part of the large community of those who had benefited from the vision of Sri Aurobindo and the Mother, having served as an honorary teacher at Sri Aurobindo Integral Education Centre, Rairangpur, for about three years during the 1990s.

“I must acknowledge that I learnt more than I taught. I remain indebted for that spiritually enriching experience at the education centre,” she said.

The President’s speech referred to her earlier visits -- on the concluding day of her schedule in Puducherry -- to the Matrimandir, its architecture reflecting the ideals of The Mother and Sri Aurobindo and generating “an experience of being connected within”, the city exhibition based on the Mother’s vision of the city-plan which presented an innovative model for integral and sustainable urban development and the Sri Aurobindo Ashram in Puducherry, which was established nearly 100 years ago, in 1926 and under the guidance of the Mother, grew into a large, multi-faceted spiritual community.

The President noted that Auroville was founded in 1968 when “two great souls had conceptualised and set up this universal township where souls meet, minds attain freedom and the supreme consciousness can be experienced”.

With Sri Aurobindo’s transformative journey from being a revolutionary nationalist to becoming the spiritual master, his concept of ‘freedom’ also underwent a sea change, she said. He himself practised and experienced the spiritual awakening of a mind that can transform a common being into a conscious being, or a state of the supermind.

“It is this awakening that can transform the individuals, organisations, countries and the world. One who is awakened is also sensitive to the needs of those around, especially the under-privileged. When awakened minds come together and work towards common goals, unimaginable results can be achieved,” the President said.

Tamil Nadu Governor and Auroville Foundation chairman R.N. Ravi, Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudy and Jayanti Ravi, Secretary Auroville Foundation, also participated.

