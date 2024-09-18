GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Augmented reality, AI bring late Karunanidhi alive on stage

The one-minute augmented reality video that was displayed on screen to the audience showed Karunandhi seated next to M.K. Stalin, in a big chair in the front row.

Updated - September 18, 2024 01:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
A screengrab of the augmented reality video of late DMK patriarch M. Karunanidhi

A screengrab of the augmented reality video of late DMK patriarch M. Karunanidhi | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The DMK cadres who attended the party’s diamond jubilee function at Chennai on Tuesday (September 17) were in for a visual treat when augmented reality and artificial intelligence brought back late DMK patriarch M. Karunanidhi to life on stage.

The one-minute augmented reality video that was displayed on screen to the audience showed Karunandhi seated next to DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, in a big chair in the front row.

In history of regional political parties, survival of Tamil Nadu’s ruling DMK is a political miracle

Cadres and functionaries cheered when they heard the late leader’s AI-generated voice greet them saying, “En uyirinum melaena anbu udanpirappugale.. (Dear brethren who are valued above my life..).

In the video, the former Chief Minister was heard praising Mr. Stalin for running the party successfully.

He addressed: “I am proud of Stalin who made the party come to power by following the ideology of ‘Periyar’, the path laid down by Anna and the feeling of Tamil pride nurtured by me. The word Stalin is synonymous with hard work. He is involved in the party work for 55 years. He shines as India’s role-model Chief Minister. He leads the party well, adopting the principles of secularism, brotherhood, social justice. I wish and appreciate him for upholding the Dravidian values of self-respect, language and ethnic honour.”

Published - September 18, 2024 01:20 pm IST

Related Topics

Chennai / Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam / Tamil Nadu / technology (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.