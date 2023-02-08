Auditing of accounts of Sri Sabanayagar Temple in Chidambaram, underway with external auditors: Pothu Dikshithars

February 08, 2023 01:33 pm | Updated 01:52 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Pothu Dikshithars, the hereditary custodians-cum-archakas of Sri Sabanayagar Temple in Chidambaram, said they had engaged two external auditors and also requisitioned the services of government-licensed appraisers to go into the valuables and accounts of the temple, since 1955.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, G. Chandrasekhar, legal counsel of the Pothu Dikshithars, said, “There is no room for any misgiving [or] for anyone to doubt the genuineness of the administration of the temple. Since we want everything to be transparent and accountable, we have resorted to auditing the valuables and accounts of the temple by engaging licensed appraisers and two external auditors. The process began on February 2 and is presently underway.”

If the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR & CE) Department has any doubts about the administration of the temple, they should furnish proof of the alleged allegations or irregularities committed by the Dikshithars in the public domain within 15 days. “We will respond to the allegations,” he said.

Mr. Chandrasekhar pointed out that it was indeed a sad state of affairs that the HR & CE Department had been repeatedly maligning the Dikshithars. “The temple is administered by a denominational sect and there is no legal liability on the part of the Dikshithars to extend cooperation to the HR & CE Department to audit the temple accounts. However, we do not want to hold anything back and extended conditional approval for auditing of the valuables of the temple from 1955 to 2022,” he said.

Mr. Chandrasekh aradded that the HR % CE Department had been engaging in erroneous propaganda and spreading misinformation about the administration of the temple at the instance of a former Dikshithar and a few others.