Audit Week Celebrations held at Indian Audit and Accounts Department

Published - November 25, 2024 11:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Speaker M. Appavu participated in the conclusion of the Audit week 2024 celebrations of the Indian Audit and Accounts Department in Chennai on Monday.

K. Selvaperunthagai, Chairperson, Committee on Public accounts and A. P. Nandakumar, Chairperson, Committee on Public Undertakings were the other prominent participants.

Mr Appavu praised the Indian Audit and Accounts Department, their meticulous methodology of conducting and reporting of Audit. The Chairperson also complimented the department recalling the contributions being made by audit.

Eminent sports persons of the department and winners of competitions conducted in connection with the Audit Week were honoured awards.

Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

