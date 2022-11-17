Audit of every surgery proposed, says Health Minister

November 17, 2022 10:54 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

A meeting with surgeons, assistant surgeons from all govt hospitals will be held next week

The Hindu Bureau

The State Health Department did not fix any target for surgeons, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said on Thursday. At the release of merit list for counselling and admission in colleges under the Indian systems of medicine, the Minister said the department was planning to bring heads of all 36 government hospitals, assistant surgeons and district hospital surgeons to the city and deliberate on training doctors to conduct audits for every surgery.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Such an audit is currently done for every maternal and infant death,” he said. The doctors would also be sensitised on the protocols to be followed for surgeries, he added.

Merit list released

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Minister said a total of 1,940 seats were available in five different subjects while releasing the merit list.

Trending

  1. Welcome pragmatism: On India’s G20 presidency 
  2. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Spain squad and schedule
  3. IPL 2023 retention | Pollard announces retirement; Williamson (SRH), Bravo (CSK), Agarwal (PBKS) among released players
  4. Ever wondered why no complaints of potholes, flooding in Electronics City in Bengaluru
  5. South Delhi murder: Police recover 13 body parts in Chhatarpur forest

The State had established facilities for quality assessment of alternative medicines and they need not be sent to other states, he added.

Once the Governor approved of the Bill to set up Siddha Medical University, construction work would begun, he said. A 25-acre plot had been identified near Madhavaram dairy farm. The university would also conduct research and introduce new subjects, Mr. Subramanian said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US