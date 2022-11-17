Audit of every surgery proposed, says Health Minister

November 17, 2022 10:54 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

The State Health Department did not fix any target for surgeons, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said on Thursday. At the release of merit list for counselling and admission in colleges under the Indian systems of medicine, the Minister said the department was planning to bring heads of all 36 government hospitals, assistant surgeons and district hospital surgeons to the city and deliberate on training doctors to conduct audits for every surgery.

“Such an audit is currently done for every maternal and infant death,” he said. The doctors would also be sensitised on the protocols to be followed for surgeries, he added.

Merit list released

The Minister said a total of 1,940 seats were available in five different subjects while releasing the merit list.

The State had established facilities for quality assessment of alternative medicines and they need not be sent to other states, he added.

Once the Governor approved of the Bill to set up Siddha Medical University, construction work would begun, he said. A 25-acre plot had been identified near Madhavaram dairy farm. The university would also conduct research and introduce new subjects, Mr. Subramanian said.