Audiotape scandal: former research scholar surrenders

S. Karuppasamy, 39, of Tiruchuli in Virudhunagar district, a former research scholar at the Madurai Kamaraj University whom the police were looking for, given his alleged involvement in the audiotape scandal, surrendered before a magistrate court here on Wednesday.

The judicial magistrate, K.S. Shabeena, remanded him in judicial custody till Thursday.

The CB-CID, which is investigating the case, is likely to take him into custody on Thursday for interrogation.

CB-CID officials were on the lookout for Karuppasamy after Devi, in her confessional statement, accused him and an assistant professor, V. Murugan, of giving her the idea of luring young college girls for “higher officials” in the university.

Meanwhile, Murugan, who was remanded in judicial custody on Tuesday, was taken under five-day custody for further interrogation. He was taken to the CB-CID office in Virudhunagar.

The CB-CID has already grilled him for two days (on Monday and Tuesday) after he appeared before the Superintendent of Police (CB-CID), S. Rajeswari.

The CB-CID sleuths also quizzed the Director of the Department of Distance Education, MKU, J. Vijayadurai, and another former research scholar, Thangapandi, who is said to be a friend of Mr. Karuppasamy.

Panel continues probe

Devi, who was in CB-CID custody for five days, was remanded in judicial custody on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, retired IAS officer R. Santhanam, heading the one-man panel appointed by the Governor, resumed his inquiry into the case on Wednesday.

He received petitions from the public in the morning and later went to the university.

He conducted inquiries with some MKU officials, including the Academic Staff College Director, V. Kalaiselvan.

Before her arrest, Devi attended a refresher course organised by the college.

Mr. Santhanam said he would seek permission from the officials of the Central Prison for interrogating Devi, who has been lodged there.