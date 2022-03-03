‘Auctioning’ of teacher posts: HC impleads DVAC

‘The government’s stand in this issue should be clarified before the court’

‘The government’s stand in this issue should be clarified before the court’

Following allegations of ‘auctioning’ of transfers for teachers in government schools, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has suo motu impleaded the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption as a respondent in a case.

Considering that a number of counsel submitted before the court that teachers were paying bribe for transfers and postings of their choice, Justice S.M. Subramaniam observed that if transfers and postings were auctioned like IPL cricket players, then the stand of the government should be clarified before the court in the interest of justice and the educational system.

Strong statements were made that teachers were paying ₹10 lakh or more as bribe to get transfers and postings to their liking, and transfers and postings through counselling were made only based on corrupt activities, the court said.

If there was an allegation that teachers were paying bribe for getting postings or transfers of their choice, one could form a negative opinion on the sort of education they would impart to children and moral and discipline they would teach them. The situation was undoubtedly a worrying factor and if it continued, it would lead to disastrous consequences, the judge said.

Probably the Head of the Department and the Principal Secretary were not concentrating on southern districts, where such things were allegedly happening very commonly, the judge observed and adjourned the case till Friday.