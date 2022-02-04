Re-issue of T.N. Development Loan in the form of stock for auction

Auction to be held by RBI on Feb. 8

The government of Tamil Nadu has announced the re-issue of 7.07% Tamil Nadu State Development Loan 2038, for ₹1,000 crore, in the form of stock to the public, by auction. A press release to this effect was issued by the Finance Department on Thursday.

The auction will be conducted by the Reserve Bank of India at its Mumbai Office on February 8. Competitive bids between 10.30 a.m. and 11.30 a.m. and non-competitive bids between 10.30 a.m. and 11.00 a.m. can be submitted electronically on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (E-Kuber) System on the above date.