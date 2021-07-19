Atul Anand appointed Commissioner of Labour

CHENNAI

19 July 2021 02:01 IST

Karunakaran is Commissioner of Economics and Statistics

The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday appointed M. Karunakaran as the Commissioner of Economics and Statistics.

It transferred Atul Anand, Principal Secretary/Commissioner of Economics and Statistics, and posted him as Principal Secretary/Commissioner of Labour in place of C. Munianathan, who has been appointed as member of the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission.

K.S. Palaniswamy, Additional Commissioner of Land Administration, has been transferred and posted as the Commissioner of Fisheries in place of M. Karunakaran.

Additional charge

He shall also function as the Managing Director of the Tamil Nadu Fisheries Development Corporation.

The government has also directed S. Saravanan, Additional Director of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, to hold the additional charge as Director, Tamil Development.