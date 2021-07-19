Tamil Nadu

Atul Anand appointed Commissioner of Labour

The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday appointed M. Karunakaran as the Commissioner of Economics and Statistics.

It transferred Atul Anand, Principal Secretary/Commissioner of Economics and Statistics, and posted him as Principal Secretary/Commissioner of Labour in place of C. Munianathan, who has been appointed as member of the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission.

K.S. Palaniswamy, Additional Commissioner of Land Administration, has been transferred and posted as the Commissioner of Fisheries in place of M. Karunakaran.

Additional charge

He shall also function as the Managing Director of the Tamil Nadu Fisheries Development Corporation.

The government has also directed S. Saravanan, Additional Director of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, to hold the additional charge as Director, Tamil Development.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 19, 2021 2:02:03 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/atul-anand-appointed-commissioner-of-labour/article35400262.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY