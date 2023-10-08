Attibele firecracker accident deaths | Tamil Nadu CM Stalin, leaders express condolences

October 08, 2023 12:44 pm | Updated 12:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, on Saturday, October 7, condoled the death of 14 persons who were killed in a fire accident at a cracker warehouse near Attibele, on the outskirts of Bengaluru, close to the Tamil Nadu-Karnataka border. He also announced ₹3 lakh as compensation to the family of the deceased and ₹1 lakh to severely injured persons and ₹50,000 to injured persons from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund.

A press release said the CM had also deputed Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R. Sakkarapani and Health Minister Ma. Subramanian to arrange for medical treatment of the affected persons and also bring those patients who are in need of critical care to Tamil Nadu.

The Tamil Nadu government has sent a team of officials comprising Krishnagiri Collector, revenue and police officials to extend helping hand in rescue and relief operations. Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary has also spoken to Karnataka Chief Secretary on the issue.

T.N. leaders condole

On Sunday, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami, Tamil Maanila Congress president G.K. Vasan and AMMK general secretary, T.T.V. Dhinakaran condoled the deaths.

“I urge the Tamil Nadu government to take all necessary steps for the speedy recovery of those injured in the fire accident and ensure their return home,” Mr. Palaniswami said in a post on X. He also requested the DMK government to immediately provide the relief amount to the families of who died in the fire accident and those who sustained serious injuries and undergoing treatment in the hospital.

In a separate statement, Mr. Vasan condoled the deaths and called for relief to be provided immediately.

Extending his condolences, Mr. Dhinakaran pointed out that there has been increasing trend of accident in cracker units and said the State government should undertake an review on whether the safety measures and guidelines are followed by cracker units and also take steps to ensure such incidents do not recur.