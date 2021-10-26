Tamil Nadu

‘Attending school on reopening day not must’

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said that parents can send their children to schools after Deepavali, even though Classes I-VIII will commence on November 1.

He told reporters that starting classroom sessions will discipline the children to get ready for school. It has already been made clear that due to the pandemic, attendance will not be insisted upon. Thus, parents are free to send their children to schools either from November 1 or after Deepavali, he said.

He encouraged “volunteers” to join the government’s ‘Illam thedi kalvi’ scheme to help children who have stayed away from schools for two years.

Mr. Poyyamozhi said around 1.7 lakh volunteers would be required to help the children get back to regular education.


