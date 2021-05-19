Tamil NaduCHENNAI 19 May 2021 00:13 IST
‘Attenders will not be allowed in special ward’
Updated: 19 May 2021 00:13 IST
In the wake of complaints about attenders of COVID-19 patients staying in the Kancheepuram Government Hospital, raising fears of spread of the pandemic, Kancheepuram Collector Maheswari Ravikumar made a surprise inspection on Tuesday.
The Collector, donning Personal Protective Equipment kit, visited the COVID-19 special ward and spoke to a number of patients and got feedback from them.
Ms. Ravikumar also gave strict orders to the hospital authorities to disallow any attenders of COVID-19 patients into the special ward.
